Housewives in Kwara lament Kerosene price hike

HOUSEWIVES in Kwara State, yesterday, lamented what they called the “astronomical increase” in the price of Kerosene and called on the Federal Government to cushion its effects on the masses. Also, they appealed to the government to review downward the current regime price of the product otherwise known as Dual Purpose Kerosene. Nigerian Pilot reliably […]

