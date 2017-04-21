I was never a person of interest in DOJ’s corruption probe – Blatter

Sepp Blatter says he met with U.S. Department of Justice officials and is not a suspect in their investigation of corruption linked to FIFA. The former FIFA president tells reporters: “I was never a person of interest or under scrutiny by the American justice. Never.” Blatter’s most recent contact “with lawyers from the United States […]

