I will lead the national revolution against corruption-CharlyBoy

CharlyBoy, maverick superstar and social activist, has said he would lead “national revolution against corruption” to support the current anti-corruption war by President Muhammadu Buhari. Charly Boy said this in an interview with the Nigerian pilot on Monday in Abuja. “I cannot stand back and watch my country, my home get looted to the point […]

