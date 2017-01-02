Ibani returns as Rivers Speaker

MEMBER representing Andoni Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani has been returned as the Speaker. Ibani had resigned his speakership after the Court of Appeal annulled his election and was re-elected in the December 10, legislative rerun elections. His election came as Rt Hon Adams Dabotorudima also resigned […]

