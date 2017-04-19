Implement 2014 Confab report now, Ozekhome tells Buhari

CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s search for solutions to myriad of problems confronting the nation would remain elusive unless he implements the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference. There has been an upsurge in demands for the restructuring of the nation by various interest […]

