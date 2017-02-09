ACTING President Prof Yemi Osibanjo has assured that federal government has prioritized power sector as a key sector for growth of Nigeria by this administration. He stated this during the national assembly power sector event, titled “the Nigerian power challenge”, in Abuja yesterday. He stated that the National Assembly is playing important role in the […]

The post India to remove cash withdrawal limits Power, vital for sustainable socio-economic devt – Osinbajo appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.