Indian Supreme Court says it can’t order Britain to return famous Kohinoor diamond

India’s Supreme Court ruled that it can not order the British government to return the famous “Kohinoor” diamond or stop its auction. Disposing of a petition, the judges said no court in India can pass a direction with regard to auctioning of a property, which is outside this country. “We are quite surprised such petitions […]

