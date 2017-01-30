INDIGENOUS People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned theinvitation of Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Ministries for questioning over what is considered an incisive and inflammatory statement by the Department of State Service, DSS. A statement signed by IPOB’s spokesmen, Emma Mmezu and Dr. Clifford Iroanya, respectively, viewed the invitation as hypocrisy on the part of […]

The post IPOB flays FG, DSS over Apostle Suleiman appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.