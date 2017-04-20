Iran FM: US must meet own obligations for nuclear deal
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Zarif said on Thursday that the US must meet its own obligations agreed in a landmark nuclear deal in 2015 rather than raising accusations against the Islamic Republic. Zarif said in a tweet that the US should “fulfill its own commitments,” in response to a comment from US Secretary of State […]
