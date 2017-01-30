IYC chides Shell over relocation of headquarters to South West

IJAW Youth Council, IYC, worldwide has condemned and described as insensitive and provocative the plan by Anglo-Dutch multinational oil company, Shell to move its corporate headquarters from Port Harcourt, Rivers, to Lagos State. A statement issued by IYC Spokesman, Eric Omare, said, “This move by Shell is not only insensitive but capable of escalating the […]

