IYC chides Shell over relocation of headquarters to South West

Posted January 30, 2017

IJAW Youth Council, IYC, worldwide has condemned and described as insensitive and provocative the plan by Anglo-Dutch multinational oil company, Shell to move its corporate headquarters from Port Harcourt, Rivers, to Lagos State. A statement issued by IYC Spokesman, Eric Omare, said, “This move by Shell is not only insensitive but capable of escalating the […]

The post IYC chides Shell over relocation of headquarters to South West appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

