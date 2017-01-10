Japanese Minister of Economy applauds OPEC implementation of Algiers Accord

JAPANESE Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, HE Yosuke Takagi has commended the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC Member Countries on the historic agreement made at this 171st Meeting of the Conference, which resulted in the implementation of the Algiers Accord, stipulating a reduction in OPEC production of about 1.2 mb/day to bring its […]

