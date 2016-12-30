Jigawa Govt sacks 3 LG Chairmen

Jigawa State Government yesterday sacked three caretakers Chairmen of Guri, Jahun and Birniwa Local Government Councils. This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini and issued to newsmen by Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse, Public Relations Officer to Secretary to the Jigawa State Government. He said the […]

