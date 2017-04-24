LINGERING leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, between Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi has taken a new dimension in Jigawa State, as the two factions fielded different candidates for the upcoming local government election scheduled to take place on July 1. The interim chairman of the party under Sheriff’s faction, Alhaji […]

The post Jigawa LG polls: Makarfi, Sheriff factions nominate different candidates appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.