Julia Roberts named People’s ‘most beautiful’ for record fifth time

JULIA ROBERTS was named People magazine’s world’s most beautiful woman for a record 5th time on Wednesday, Roberts, 49, was first given the annual honour in 1991, a year after she skyrocketed to fame in the romantic comedy “Pretty Woman.” She was also named most beautiful woman in 2000, 2005 and 2010. “I’m very flattered,” […]

