Justice Ministry recovers over $18.5bn looted funds

Posted January 30, 2017 4:23 am by Comments

NATIONAL Assembly has commended the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, AbubakarMalami, SAN, for his judicious use of finances and creativity in sourcing for direct revenue which ensured that he achieved so much inspite of the meagre resources allocated to his ministry in the 2016 budget. A press statement from the Special […]

The post Justice Ministry recovers over $ 18.5bn looted funds appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Plateau recovers N2.7b looted funds Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Friday said the state has recovered about N2.7 billion meant for teachers salaries, but...
  2. FG recovers N10bn, $10m looted funds Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), says the Federal Government has recovered N15bn and...
  3. ICPC recovers N1bn looted from Ministry of Environment, Federal Pay Office ICPC says N924 million meant to check desertification, and N103 million assigned for students’ meal subsidies, were stolen. The post...
  4. Reps wade into $458m looted forfeited funds to US HOUSE of Representatives yesterday said it would assist in repatriating the country’s looted funds that had been forfeited to the...
  5. ICPC recovers N9bn unspent funds from MDAs Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission,ICPC, yesterday said that it has recovered the sum of N9billion from ministries, departments...
  6. ’Plea bargaining, best for recovery of looted funds’ research fellow, National Judicial Institute, NJI, Abuja, Mrs. Eseosa Okuku, yesterday, said plea bargaining is the best system for the...
  7. Looted Funds: EFCC, ICPC to file corruption charges against Sheriff, Saraki, Akume, others Nine years after leaving office, not less than 31 former governors suspected to have looted the resources of their states...
  8. N386bn looted funds to finance budget deficit —FG Minister of National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, said yesterday, that N386 billion recovered looted funds would form part of...
  9. Nigeria recovers $100m looted fund from Switzerland The Federal Government disclosed, yesterday, it has recovered $ 100 million looted funds from Switzerland. The post Nigeria recovers $...
  10. N18.1b looted funds recovered in 2016 – AGF The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Thursday that his ministry...

< YOHAIG home