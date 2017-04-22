Kcee to headline AMAA 2017 nomination gala in Rwanda

‘TOMPOLO’ SINGER Kcee has been announced as the headliner of the nomination gala of African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). AMAA 2017 nomination gala will take place in Kigali, Rwanda. Nominees into the 28 categories of the awards will be announced at the gala, which will also feature performances from Rwandan artistes. According to a statement […]

