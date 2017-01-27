Kwara Assembly orders investigation into army’s recruitment exercise

KWARA STATE House of Assembly has ordered investigation into the recruitment exercise of the Nigerian Army in the state. The House directed its Committee on Judiciary, Ethics and Privileges to investigate the alleged forgery of the state’s citizenship certificates for recruitment exercise into the army by non-indigenes of the state. It gave the directive in […]

