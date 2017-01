Madagali suicide bomber was carrying a baby – NEMA

NATIONAL Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has claimed that the female suicide bomber who carried an attack on Madagali town in Adamawa State on January 13 was carrying a baby at the time. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in that explosion, which occurred at a checkpoint manned by local hunters, a military post […]

