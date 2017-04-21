Man, 25, arraigned for hitting neighbour with iron rod, gets N500,000 bail

Posted April 21, 2017 11:23 am by Comments

A man, Azeez Oladipupo, who allegedly hit his neighbour with an iron rod in the face, was on Friday released on N500,000 bail on the orders of a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. The Magistrate, Mrs F.O. Ikobayo, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two responsible sureties in like sum. The 25-year-old is facing […]

The post Man, 25, arraigned for hitting neighbour with iron rod, gets N500,000 bail appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man charged with breach of peace gets N500,000 bail A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in Lagos granted bail of N500,000 to a man, Augustine Idioha, charged with...
  2. laundryman gets N1m bail for allegedly stealing employer’s 4,600 dollars A 24-year-old laundryman, Nathaniel Irubibi, who allegedly stole his employer’s 4,600 dollars, was on Thursday in Lagos granted a N1...
  3. Man gets N500, 000 bail for attempted murder A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Friday granted N500, 000 bail to a 27 year-old-man, Ayomide Ilesanmi, who...
  4. Apprentice gets N50,000 bail for supposed snatching N10,000 phone An 18-year-old apprentice, Lekan Akinyemi, who allegedly snatched a cell phone worth N10,000 from a woman, was on Monday granted...
  5. Lagos court slams N200, 000 bail on man for dangerous driving A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has released a 34-year-old man, Abiodun Alaofin, on a N200, 000 bail over...
  6. Man gets N500, 000 bail for alleged theft of jewelry A 23-year-old, Paul Thomas, who allegedly had in his possession stolen gold watch and rings valued at N2.1 million, was...
  7. Three women arraigned for assaulting neighbour Three women charged with beating and using a plank to inflict injury on their neighbour’s face, on Friday appeared before...
  8. Man arraigned for chaining teenage stepson for one month An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court has admitted a 50-year-old man, Emmanuel Adeyemi, to bail in the sum of N500, 000...
  9. Ahmadu Finitri gets N500 million bail TVC E. The former governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri was on Friday, July 1, granted bail by a...
  10. Saraki,ekweremadu And Others Granted Bail Senate President Bukola Saraki, his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu , Maikasuwa, former clerk of the national assembly; and Benedict Efeturi, deputy...

< YOHAIG home