Man docked for disguising as woman

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 23-year-old man, Samuel Aondofa, for allegedly disguising as a woman so as to gain sexual advances from men. Aondofa, popularly known as “Deborah”, appeared before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate’s court charged with criminal deception. The police prosecutor, Mr Omaye Ujata, one Vivian Enger, a resident of International Market area, […]

