Man in court over alleged theft of curtains

A 37-year-old man, Dapo James, was on Friday charged before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing curtains worth N40,000. James, who resides at No. 8, Akinyemi, Idale, Badagry, is facing a charge of stealing. The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Uko, told the court that the accused stole curtains in a shop belonging to […]

