Mbaka: Those wishing Buhari dead don’t love Nigeria

EJIKE Mbaka, a Catholic priest in Enugu, says President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the country but his subordinates have a different agenda. According to a national newspaper, Mbaka said this while delivering a sermon on the first adoration crusade for the year. He said it was unfortunate that Buhari surrounded himself with such kind […]

