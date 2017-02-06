EJIKE Mbaka, a Catholic priest in Enugu, says President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the country but his subordinates have a different agenda. According to a national newspaper, Mbaka said this while delivering a sermon on the first adoration crusade for the year. He said it was unfortunate that Buhari surrounded himself with such kind […]

The post Mbaka: Those wishing Buhari dead don’t love Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.