Meningitis: Traditional rulers promise to support FG on health agenda
A GROUP of Traditional rulers and governors from the northern Nigeria have expressed their willingness to support President Buhari’s administration health agenda for the nation in order to improve the health outcomes of their citizens. According to a statement, the group reached the decision on Tuesday in Kaduna during the Emergency Meeting of the Northern […]
