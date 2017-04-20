Minister: Zimbabwe considers allowing livestock as payment for school fees

Zimbabwean farmers who cannot afford to pay their children’s school fees will be able to offer goats as collateral for loans instead of paying directly in cash if a draft law is passed by parliament. A former deputy finance minister David Chapfika, told dpa on Thursday: “We are saying, you can go to the bank […]

The post Minister: Zimbabwe considers allowing livestock as payment for school fees appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

