Missing N48.6bn DESOPADEC fund: Probe Okowa now, APC tells Delta lawmakers

DELTA State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Delta State House of Assembly to probe Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State over alleged missing N48.6 billion Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) funds. The APC made this call in a statement signed by Prophet Jones Erue, Chairman of […]

The post Missing N48.6bn DESOPADEC fund: Probe Okowa now, APC tells Delta lawmakers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

