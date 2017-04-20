Mistura: UN Syria envoy to hold talks with Russian on Monday

Posted April 20, 2017 2:23 pm by Comments

UN mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura is to hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov in Geneva on Monday. De Mistura said and that the US, however has declined to take part in any trilateral meeting for now. He said they will evaluate upcoming discussions in the Kazakh capital Astana aimed at […]

