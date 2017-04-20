NANTs lauds FG’s N140bn GEEP fund

PRESIDENT, National Association of Nigerian Traders NANTS, Mr. Ken Ukaoha, has said its members are ready to access the N140 billion Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme GEEP, fund been implemented by Bank of Industry BOI. Ukaoha who stated this yesterday in Abuja, said that the fund was meant for traders, artisans, market men and women as […]

