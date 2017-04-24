Nasarawa Assembly orders contractors to complete projects in 2 weeks

NASARAWA State House of Assembly Committee on Works has given contractors handling bridges/culverts construction two weeks within which to complete their work or have themselves to blame. Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Okpoku, gave the order while addressing journalists in Keffi, shortly after inspecting projects in the western senatorial district. Okpoku, who represents Udege/ Loko […]

