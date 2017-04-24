NCC, FIRS sets joint Revenue Quality Assurance Committee for telecoms

Posted April 24, 2017 2:23 am by Comments

Nigerian Communications Commission NCC, and the Federal Inland Revenue Services FIRS, has set up a Revenue Quality Assurance Committee for the telecommunications sector with a view to improve the level of efficiency in tax management and revenue generation through deployment of technology in the country. The Executive Vice Chairman EVC, NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta […]

The post NCC, FIRS sets joint Revenue Quality Assurance Committee for telecoms appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NCC: We are not ‘dangerously’ regulating telecoms sector Executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Umar Danbatta, says the agency was not “dangerously” regulating the telecommunications...
  2. FIRS earns N2.7trn revenue in 9 months – Fowler FEDERAL Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said it has generated N2.7trn revenue from oil and non-oil sources as at September 2016...
  3. NCC raises panel on quality of service in telecoms sector WORRIED by the general outcry about declining quality of service in the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at...
  4. Imo PDP sets up reconciliation committee Worried by the lingering leadership crisis and factionalisation rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the new executive of the party...
  5. Our Strategic Partnership to move industry forward—Danbatta EXECUTIVE Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta has said it will continue to partner with governments...
  6. FIRS mulls tax clearance as condition for issuance of passports EXECUTIVE chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Tunde Fowler has said that Nigerians might need to show evidence...
  7. 700,000 applied for 500 FIRS jobs–Fowler The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Tunde Fowler, has said that the organisation received more than 700,000 applications...
  8. New NCC boss, Danbatta pledges quality of service telecom The newly appointed Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian telecoms regulatory authority, the Communications Commission, NCC,...
  9. Nigeria’s telecoms industry’s investment profile hits $32bn, says Danbatta Lagos – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says about 32 billion dollars has been invested in the nation’s telecommunications industry...
  10. N5,000 tax can save a child from malaria – FIRS Boss FIVE thousand naira (N5, 000) may seem too little to do a buffet at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, or...

< YOHAIG home