NHRC to investigate 153 complaints on hate speeches, electoral violence

Posted April 19, 2017 11:23 pm by Comments

National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, is set to commence investigations into 153 complaints on hate speeches and election related violence during the 2015 general election. Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah, disclosed this at the flag-off meeting for investigation of the complaints. Ovrawah said, in doing this, the commission will where necessary, […]

