Niger Govt. warns cooperative societies against siphoning public funds

The Niger State Government on Tuesday threatened to prosecute cooperative societies found to have siphoned public funds in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Alhaji Sule Yabagi, the Head of Service in the state, issued the threat during a two-day workshop on strategic planning for stakeholders in the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Social Security Scheme […]

