Nigeria commits to preservation of culture
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said government would continue to support all efforts aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of the nation. He stated in his congratulatory message at the closing ceremony of the African Drums Festival held in Abeokuta that no fewer than 56 troupes from 18 states of […]
