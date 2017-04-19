Northern elders act like they own Nigeria – OPC

Posted April 19, 2017 12:23 am by Comments

OODUA People’s Congress, OPC, has condemned in strong terms the recent back out on regionalisation of Nigeria by some northern elders, as generally agreed at the 2014 National Conference organised by the last administration. Rising from an emergency meeting on Sunday, OPC described the pronouncement of the northern elders as an affront to the collective […]

The post Northern elders act like they own Nigeria – OPC appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Northern elders fault Govs’ Forum Say Middle Belt Forum, others not represented CHAIRMAN, Northern Elders Council, NEC, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has faulted the decisions of...
  2. PDP Northern Elders Vow To Support Candidates Who Will Protect Their Interests Northern Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have closed ranks ahead of the party’s upcoming National Convention, as they...
  3. Be patient with Buhari, northern elders urge Nigerians LAGOS—Following concerns expressed across the country on the seeming slow pace of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, northern elders have urged...
  4. Northern Elders Forum, ACF back Buhari’s anti-corruption war Readers of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday gave their backing to President Muhammadu...
  5. Nasarawa elders deny being paid to intervene in workers strike GROUP under the aegis of Concern Elders of Nasarawa State has denied being paid by the state government to intervene...
  6. Northern position summit on restructuring, cessation, corruption, others holds in Kaduna An all inclusive summit on the position of the Northern Nigerians on the lingering multiple salient national issues confronting the...
  7. Amaechi deceived Osinbajo by renting ‘‘APC member’’-Rivers Elders’s council Elders in Rivers state accused the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi of deceiving the acting president of Nigeria during his...
  8. Oyebode Debunks Claim Of Crude Oil Ownership By Northern Elders A renowned Professor of International Law, Akin Oyebode, has been speaking on claims by some northern elders that the oil...
  9. Northern Elders Laud Operation Lafiya Dole Troops The Northern Elders Forum has commended troops of the Operation Lafia Dole for successes recorded in counter terrorism war in...
  10. $2.1 BILLION ARMS SCANDAL: How we spent money, by Northern Elders In what appears to be a twist to the lingering controversy over the propriety or otherwise of the investigation into...

< YOHAIG home