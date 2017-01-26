Northern elders fault Govs’ Forum

Say Middle Belt Forum, others not represented CHAIRMAN, Northern Elders Council, NEC, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has faulted the decisions of Northern States Governors Forum, NSGF, contained in the communiqué issued at the end of its two meetings in Kaduna. Yakassai, who made the remark while speaking to Nigerian Pilot, said the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, […]

