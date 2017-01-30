NSE index up 0.15% as Champion Breweries, 7UP, Total lead gainers

Posted January 30, 2017 7:23 am by Comments

EQUITIES trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note Friday, the week’s third consecutive positive session as the All Share Index and market capitalization appreciated 0.15 percent to close at 26,328.22 points and N9.058 trillion respectively. Champion Breweries capped the day’s advancers with 8.73 percent growth to close at N2.49, followed by […]

The post NSE index up 0.15% as Champion Breweries, 7UP, Total lead gainers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NSE index up 0.25% as Wema Bank, Fidson, Forte Oil lead gainers EQUITIES trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 0.25 percent yesterday in comparison with 0.01 percent lost on Tuesday...
  2. NSE index up 0.27% Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index, NSE ASI, appreciated...
  3. Stocks appreciate as UACN Property, Oando lead gainers Stanley Opara The Nigerian equities market closed on a positive note on Monday as UACN Property Development Company Plc, Cutix...
  4. 13 gainers boost market cap by N38 billion. The Nigerian Equities market continued on a positive on Tuesday as strategic positioning by investors ahead of third quarter 2016...
  5. Equities up 1.4%, as Access Bank leads gainers Trading in equities continued on a positive note on the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday, as more investors took position on...
  6. NSE index drops 0.07% Nigerian equities market resumed the week on a negative note as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index lost 0.07...
  7. NSE ASI declines by 2.72% as Stanbic, GTB, Oando lead losers The equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued from Tuesday’s negative trend as the NSE All Share Index...
  8. Equities rebound as investors gain N74 billion ASI 27,231.50 DEALS 4,160.00 VOLUME 274,216,215.00 VALUE 1,539,674,306.53 CAP 9,352,642,584,827.94 The Nigerian equities market recovered after Monday’s loss with an...
  9. Banking Stocks boosts market gains by 1.25 percent The equities market on Monday sustained the gains garnered last Friday to post a growth of 1.25 percent in market indicators. The...
  10. Federation Cup: Warriors, Angels are champion Fc IFeANyIUBAh, the self – styled Anambra Warriors, on Sunday emerged the winners of the 2016 men’s Federation Cup competition...

< YOHAIG home