Ogun cautions intending pilgrims against unholy conducts-Yasuf

The Chairman of Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr Ishaq Yusuf, on Wednesday cautioned intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj to refrain from unholy conducts that could tarnish the image of the state and the country. Yusuf admonished the intending pilgrims during their screening in Abeokuta. He urged the pilgrims to protect the integrity […]

