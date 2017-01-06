NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers on Thursday ordered stoppage of loading activities at Total Nig. Ltd. depots nationwide over termination of workers appointment. The South West Chairman of the union, Alhaji TokunboKorodo, in a statement said the management of Total has been resisting the unionisation of workers under its contract programme in […]

The post Oil workers shut down Total Nigeria over sack of workers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.