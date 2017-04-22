‘Okafor’s Law’ actors shocked by film’s cinema success

Posted April 22, 2017

THE RECEPTION of Okafor’s Law, a movie produced by Omoni Oboli, has shocked everyone involved in the project. Since hitting the cinemas on March 31, tickets of romantic comedy movie have consistently sold out every day at different times in different cinemas across the country, NAN reports. People, in large numbers, have been flooding the […]

