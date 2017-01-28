Organisation plan to eradicate sickle cell anaemia, malnutrition of children

Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi, FIIRO, recently witnessed signing of Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Ministry of Science and Technology and May and Baker Nigeria PLC to provide a strategic guide for the collaboration between the duo on commercialisation of some Nutriceutical and Therapeutic Food products. The products is said to be a […]

