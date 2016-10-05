Orubebe ordered to forfeit Abuja property to FG

FORMER Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe? has been ordered by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, in Abuja to forfeit his landed property in the Federal Capital Territory to the federal government for his failure to declare the property as required by law while leaving office. The former minister was found guilty […]

