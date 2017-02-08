Osinbajo remains acting president – Senate

SENATE yesterday said the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo would continue to act as the country`s president until Buhari returns, even as it confirmed the receipt of second letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, extending his earlier 10-day vacation. Briefing journalists on the development, Senate spokesman, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC Niger North), said the president did […]

