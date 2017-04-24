Osun monarch sues for peace, commends Aregbesola

Posted April 24, 2017 3:23 am by Comments

TRADITIONAL ruler in Osun State, the Olu of Aduramigba in Egbedore South Council Area, Oba Emmanuel Babatunde Abidogun, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace to enable the country move forward and advised political leaders to discharge their duties diligently for the good of all. Oba Abidogun gave this advice at the weekend while answering questions […]

The post Osun monarch sues for peace, commends Aregbesola appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I must eliminate poverty in Osun – Aregbesola In spite of the adverse effects of the current economic situation in the country, the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola,...
  2. Osun Police Commends Monarch For Establishment Of School The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olafimihan Adeoye, has commended the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba, for establishing a school known...
  3. Aregbesola, Iwo monarch task Osun residents on taxation Mr. Aregbesola called on people of the state, most especially young school leavers, to be productively engaged in farming. The...
  4. Mass failure in WAEC: Aregbesola gets knocks from Osun PDP Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday urged Governor Rauf Aregbesola to immediately re-evaluate all policies and...
  5. Osun: Civil society drags Aregbesola before UN, ECOWAS, UK, US OSUN State based Civil Society Organization, CSO, the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State, CSCEOS, has dragged...
  6. PDP to Aregbesola: Explain Osun’s N70bn foreign debt burden Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Osun State chapter, yesterday called on Governor Rauf Aregbesola to explain the sudden rise in Osun’s...
  7. Aregbesola presents retirement bond certificates to retirees in Osun OSUN State government has presented the sum of N1,852,067,715.59 (one billion, eight hundred and fifty-two million, sixty-seven thousand, seven hundred...
  8. Osun PDP cautions Aregbesola against spending ostentatiously during Buhari’s visit PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State has advised Gov Rauf Aregebesola to maximise the occasion of President Mohammadu Buhari’s...
  9. Gov Lalong sues for peace among citizens PLATEAU State Governor, Simon Lalong, at the weekend, called on residents to embrace peace and tolerate one another for the...
  10. You lied, Osun group to Aregbesola – He spent N4.5bn, not N14.2bn on salaries pensions – Osun Groups OSUN STATE based civil society organization(CSO), the Civil...

< YOHAIG home