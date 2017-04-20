More than 98,000 children in Birniwa and Kirikasamma Local Government Councils of Jigawa, were immunised against polio disease, Nigerian pilot reports. The Primary Healthcare Managers (PHM) of the two local governments, Malam Adamu Muhammed and Alhaji Ibrahim Bura, disclosed this in separate interviews with NAN in Jigawa. They said the children were administered Oral Polio […]

The post Over 98, 000 children immunised against Polio in 2 Jigawa LGs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.