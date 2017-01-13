BARELY 24 hours after the 15 man investigative panel set up by the Inspector General of Police on the alleged violence during the December 10, 2016, re-run election in Rivers State visited the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in Government House, Port Harcourt, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State, confirms that 21 ad-hoc staff […]

The post PDP berates arrest, detention of INEC ad-hoc staff appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.