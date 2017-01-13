PDP berates arrest, detention of INEC ad-hoc staff

Posted January 13, 2017 6:23 am by Comments

BARELY 24 hours after the 15 man investigative panel set up by the Inspector General of Police on the alleged violence during the December 10, 2016, re-run election in Rivers State visited the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in Government House, Port Harcourt, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State, confirms that 21 ad-hoc staff […]

The post PDP berates arrest, detention of INEC ad-hoc staff appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. …Rivers PDP berates INEC CHAIRMAN, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Brother Felix Obuah, has described the alleged grand conspiracy between the All...
  2. Rivers re-run: INEC sets-up c’ttee to investigate staff misconduct, promotes 1,307 INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, has set up a high-powered four-man committee to investigate the role of its staff in...
  3. Skye Bank staff assassinated in Rivers THIRTY-NINE year old Yenagoa based senior banker, Adewale Adesanya, has been assassinated by armed men in Ahoada area of Rivers...
  4. PDP crisis: INEC ratifies Makarfi-led caretaker committee Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday compounded the woes of the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,...
  5. Rivers Rerun: INEC Replies Wike, Says Adhoc Staff Are Non-Partisan The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State, Aniedi Ikoiwak, has reacted to the...
  6. Rivers re-run election holds in October – INEC Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has rescheduled the Rivers State re-run elections to hold in October. The Commission’s National Commissioner...
  7. Rivers e-run elections: PDP uncovers APC’s plot to frame up, arrest its leaders RIVERS Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has revealed alleged plans of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to pencil down the names...
  8. Rivers re-run: INEC denies involvement in fake result sheets FOLLOWING the interception of a suspected All Progressives Congress, APC, syndicate by the police for alleged printing of fake result...
  9. Police nab ex-officer, bank staff, 3 other in Rivers POLICE FORCE headquarters Abuja has announced the arrest of an ex-police sergeant, Promise Ukwuoma, an official of a bank, Samuel...
  10. PDP alleges INEC plotting security breach in Rivers The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the...

< YOHAIG home