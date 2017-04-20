PDP wants independent body to investigate suspended SGF

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to constitute an independent body to investigate corruption allegations against suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal. The party made the called in a statement signed by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, on Thursday in Abuja. […]

