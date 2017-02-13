A PERUVIAN judge has ordered the arrest of former President Alejandro Toledo on suspicions of taking bribes from a Brazilian construction firm at the heart of a regionwide corruption scandal. Judge Richard Concepcion accepted prosecutors’ request that Toledo be jailed as they investigate allegations he received $ 20 million in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for […]

The post Peru judge orders arrest of ex-president in multimillion dollar corruption case appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.