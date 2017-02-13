Peru judge orders arrest of ex-president in multimillion dollar corruption case

Posted February 13, 2017 10:23 am by Comments

A PERUVIAN judge has ordered the arrest of former President Alejandro Toledo on suspicions of taking bribes from a Brazilian construction firm at the heart of a regionwide corruption scandal. Judge Richard Concepcion accepted prosecutors’ request that Toledo be jailed as they investigate allegations he received $ 20 million in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for […]

The post Peru judge orders arrest of ex-president in multimillion dollar corruption case appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Judge Returns Nnamdi Kanu’s Case file to Chief Justice, Hands off Case The judge handling Nnamdi Kanu’s trial,John Tsoho has returned the case file to Ibrahim Auta, chief justice of federal high...
  2. NJC may sanction judge over order to stop Akpabio, others’ arrest Nigeria Judicial Council, NJC, is currently considering a petition before it against Justice NFN Ntong, over an order issued by...
  3. Arrested judge, Ademola, withdraws from DSS case against Dasuki new dimension crept into the controversial arrest and detention of seven judges last week, as Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the...
  4. N3.1 billion corruption trial: Abuja Chief Judge orders continuation of Ex-Governor Suswam’s case “…there were no complaints or allegations of bias against the judge.” The post N3.1 billion corruption trial: Abuja Chief Judge...
  5. Hijab: Hand off the case, CAN tells Osun judge Osun State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has instituted a stay of execution at the Court of...
  6. Eni, Saipem to be tried in Algeria corruption case Italian oil major Eni, oil services group Saipem and former Eni CEO, Paolo Scaroni have been ordered by an Italian...
  7. Alleged corruption: Reps resolve to probe arrest of judges HOUSE of Representatives yesterday resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate all cases of invasion of property and...
  8. Naira firms against dollar The Naira on Wednesday appreciated against the dollar in all the segments of the foreign exchange market, the News Agency...
  9. Panama charges 17 people linked to Odebrecht bribe case Panama prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged 17 people, including several businessmen and former government officials, with money laundering...
  10. IPOB rejects Justice Binta Nyako as trial judge for Kanu’s case SENATE also yesterday mandated its Committee on Works to carefully study the toll gate policy together with other relevant stakeholders...

< YOHAIG home