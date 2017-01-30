Plateau: 28 trauma patients get assistance for small scale businesses

TWENTY-eight women, who were affected and traumatised as the result of the crises that had bedevilled PlateauState in the past, have been empowered to engage in small scale businesses which will enable them take care of themselves and their family members. The women, who were taken through series of rehabilitation process, trauma counselling and skill […]

The post Plateau: 28 trauma patients get assistance for small scale businesses appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

