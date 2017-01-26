Prepare Niger Delta for post-oil era, South-South APC tells NDDC

NATIONAL Vice Chairman, South-South zone of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, has charged the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to focus on new areas that would ensure sustainable development in the region in the days beyond oil. Ntufam Eta called for paradigm shift when he led members of the APC South- South […]

Prepare Niger Delta for post-oil era, South-South APC tells NDDC

