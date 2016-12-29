The Presidency has refuted media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will conclude the appointments of members of the Federal Governmdent’s Boards, Parastatals and Agencies by January, 2017. Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, made the rebuttal in his Facebook page on Thursday. He said: “We wish to […]

The post Presidency refutes media report on Board appointments appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.