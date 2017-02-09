Properties worth billions, lives lost in Ebonyi community attack

EBONYI STATE Governor David Nweze Umahi has said that the attack on Azuoffia Edda in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state has led to loss of lives and properties worth billions of naira. He warned that the attack by people from three communities in Obubra LGA of Cross River State on Ebonyian would no […]

