Properties worth billions, lives lost in Ebonyi community attack

Posted February 9, 2017 7:23 am by Comments

EBONYI STATE Governor David Nweze Umahi has said that the attack on Azuoffia Edda in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state has led to loss of lives and properties worth billions of naira. He warned that the attack by people from three communities in Obubra LGA of Cross River State on Ebonyian would no […]

The post Properties worth billions, lives lost in Ebonyi community attack appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gunmen kill septuagenarian, injure son in Ebonyi community attack Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins yesterday stormed Inikiri-Umuezeoka Effium in Ohaukwu council area of Ebonyi State killing 74 -year-old...
  2. Photos Of Vicious Attack On A Community In Abakaliki, Properties Destroyed It seems the only thing Federal Government does this days is to sit around and watch mayhem been unleashed on...
  3. Fire gulps properties worth millions of naira in Lagos No fewer than 10 rooms and five shops with goods and valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed in the...
  4. Photos: Property, farmlands, crops destroyed in gruesome attack on community in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State On January 13th, a group of people believed to be from Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State attacked...
  5. Attack on Ebonyi community: Umahi warns against killing of Ebonyians   Ebonyi State Governor, David Nweze Umahi, on Tuesday lamented the attack on Azuoffia Edda in Abakaliki Local Government Area...
  6. Benue: Renewed Fulani herders attack claim 10 lives NOT less than 10 persons were yesterday morning killed and several others injured during an attack by Fulani herdsmen in...
  7. Fresh Attack In Mile One Village, Kaduna Claims 4 Lives Four persons were killed while several houses including the house of the village head were burnt, when unknown gunmen attacked...
  8. Two killed, houses burnt in resumed Ebonyi/Cross River crisis Two persons were Thursday shot dead while 10 houses were burnt and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in resumed...
  9. BREAKING NEWS: Ex-First Lady’s N91m-worth properties stolen Raw cash and property worth N91.4 million has allegedly been stolen from the family house of Mrs. Turai Yar’Adua in...
  10. Three hospitalised as hoodlums attack community in Rivers Three persons, including a teacher, Mr Chimezie Peter-Nwanyanwu, a primary school teacher, are currently fighting for their lives in an...

< YOHAIG home